Raymond E. Schlicht, age 71, of rural Chaseburg, passed away on September 21st, 2019 at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. He was born on October 20th, 1947 to Edmund & Alice (Ostrem) Schlicht. He attended and graduated from Westby High School in 1966. On August 9th, 1985 he married Ann Pickett. He spent many years as a Semi-Truck driver for Warren Transport and Diamond Transport. In March of 1989 they moved to Monument Rock where they began farming and continued until May of 2003 when they moved to his home farm near Chaseburg. They farmed at rural Chaseburg until 2009. After retiring from farming, he drove truck for Lepke Trucking. Ray loved his family, the Green Bay Packers, but most of all he loved farming.

He is survived by his wife Ann Schlicht, children Kora Schlicht, Ronda Schlicht, Roxane (Paul) Moe, Karen (Paul) Spaeth, Raymond (Lisa) Schlicht Jr., Robert (Amy) Schlicht, Rodney Schlicht, Michelle (Mike) Castle, Sean (Jaime) Karwath; 20 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Alvin (Sue) Schlicht, Sister-in-law Sally Pickett, father-in-law William Pickett; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Jean Pickett, and his beloved dog, Dolly. He was also preceded in death by other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and the staff of the Bethel Home for their tender care for Ray.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at the Chaseburg Village Hall (400 Depot St, Chaseburg) starting at 3 p.m. with a brief service being held at 4 p.m. and then continuing until 7 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com

