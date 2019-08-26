Ray A. Smith, age 82, of Soldiers Grove, passed away on August 23rd, 2019 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 7th, 1937 to Ray and Irene (Offerdahl) Smith at home in Kickapoo Township. On June 26th, 1955 he married Joan Ellefson at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Together they had seven children, six girls and one boy. For 13 years he worked at the Chevrolet Production Plant in Janesville, he then moved back to the area to farm, where he did for many years. He then worked for Milk Specialties in Boscobel, until retiring after 32 years. He also drove truck part time. He loved to hunt and fish, and was a true outdoorsman. He also enjoyed playing cards, like 500 & euchre. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan; children Barbara Weverstad, twin girls Laura Erickson and Linda Clark, Judy (Randy) Smith, Steve (Colleen) Smith, and Kimberly Cimfl; he is further survived by 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; siblings Dorothy (Ron Ottoson) Eitland, Alberta Fisher, Kenneth (Sandy) Smith, and Rachel (Wayne) Christianson, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Diane Marie Smith, a sister Darlene Howell, as well as other family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 1 p.m. at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church, rural Soldiers Grove, with Pastor George Shick officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua on Tuesday, August 27th, and again from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. To view the full obituary, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com

