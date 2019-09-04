Phyllis Mary Jorgenson

Phyllis M. Jorgenson, 93, of Onalaska and formerly of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Sterling House at Brookdale in La Crosse. She was born on July 16, 1926 in La Crosse to William and Leona (Fritz) Spah. Phyllis attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1944. She married Robert Jorgenson on June 28, 1947 in La Crosse. Phyllis had worked at the AutoLite until she had children and was an active volunteer for the Onalaska Historical Society. Phyllis enjoyed cooking and spending time with her extended family, gardening, canning, sewing, going dancing and reading.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter Roberta "Robby" (Eric) Mogren of Beaverton, OR and their children Chistina "Chrissy" Mogren of Honolulu, HI and Robert "Bobby" Mogren of Beaverton, a son Michael (Pennie) Jorgenson of La Crosse and their children Matthew (Gina) Jorgenson of Sun Prairie, WI, Lisa (Devin) Freedlund of La Crosse, Hannah Pierce of Washington, DC, and Benjamin Pierce of La Crosse, three great-grandchildren, Melanie, Daniel, and Charlotte Jorgenson, three sisters, Sandy Hanson of Onalaska, Ginger (Jerry) Jones of Kenosha, WI, and Nancy Gardner of La Crosse, a brother Michael (Vicki) Spah of Galesburg, IL, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, an infant sister Marion, a sister Helen "Babe" Brown and her husband Ed, a brother Jim Spah and his wife Rosie, a bother-in-law Orris Hanson, and a brother-in-law Charles Jorgensen and his wife June.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. A Prayer Service will be held Thursday evening at 7:30 PM. Memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice and Brookdale staffs for their wonderful care of Phyllis.