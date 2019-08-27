Peggy Jo Autry of Warrens passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2019 at Tomah Memorial Hospital at the age of 59.



Peggy had an energetic spirit and kind heart that had athirst for life. She enjoyed reading and loved to travel and explore. She would go all over the United States with her sister, the most recent being to South Dakota in 2018. All that knew her would say that Peggy was generous, sincere, and could light up a room. She was quick witted and had an upbeat personality.



Peggy was employed at the Tomah VA Medical Center for 37 years, most there would know her best as the cookie lady or for when she would play Mrs. Claus during Christmas. She was also a graduate of Tomah High School Class of 1978. Peggy was very proud to be an aunt to her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Winston and Carla (Johnson) Autry and her brother, James Autry.



Peggy is survived by her sister, Nancy (Charles) Morrell and her son, Eric (Carrie) Morrell and their children, Jacob, Karlee, and Blake of Neillsville; her niece, Tiffany Morrell of Tomah; and her nephew, Matthew Morrell, of Warrens.



The family would like to honor Peggy's memory by establishing a fund towards the purchase of a memorial bench in Peggy Jo's honor instead of sending flowers.



Family and friends are invited to join in Peggy's Celebration of Life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Monsignor Gilles will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery.