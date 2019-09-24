Patsy Louise Frederickson

Patsy Louise (Keifer) Frederickson, 77, joined her heavenly father on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a long battle with vascular dementia. Patsy was born in La Crosse to Kenneth and Dorothy (Worden) Keifer on September 28, 1941. She graduated in 1959 from Osseo High School, and married William "Bill" Frederickson in July of 1959. This July, they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Patsy worked at Franciscan Skemp (Mayo) for 32 years before retiring in 2008. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed caring for her family and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. He family will miss her warm smile and big heart.

Patsy is survived by her beloved husband Bill, loving children, Jeanine (Carlton) Odegard, Tami (Mark) Gross, Carrie (Larry) Elkins, and son Gene Eric Frederickson, grandchildren, Ashley (Riley) Vogel, Tyler Odegard, Emily Gross, and Chelsey Euhler, great-grandchildren, Niyah and Leni Holland, and her brother Dave Keifer. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Jack and Kay Keifer and Peggy Shoulak.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Chapel at Oak Grove Cemetery with Chaplain Kristin Van Heyningen officiating. Friends may call at Chapel at Oak Grove Cemetery on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Committal at Oak Grove Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Patsy's name to a charity of your choice.