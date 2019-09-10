Norman O. Olson, age 90, of Eau Claire, formerly of Blair, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.

Norman was born on August 18, 1929 in rural Blair to Oscar and Belle (Brekke) Olson. He married Charlotte Schlosser.

Norman is survived by his wife, Charlotte and three sisters, Helen Amundson, Betty (Morris) Fremstad and Bernice Salzwedel all of Blair.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by three brothers, Edwin, Odell and James Olson and six sisters, Ovidia Gilbertson, Bertha Thompson, Edna Kelly, Clara Odemoe, Ruth Thompson and Irene Everson.

No services are planned at this time.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

