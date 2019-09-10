Nathan A. "Nate" Wachter age 27 of Mt. Hope died as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Monday, September 9, 2019.

He was born October 13, 1991 the son of Thomas and Lisa (Kriz) Wachter. Nate was currently working with his father in the family logging business. He worked for Findorf Concrete of Madison, WI prior to that. Nate was a proud father and loved to tinker with things, he was able to fix about anything. He is survived by his partner Leanne Shelley and their son Jaxon Lewis Wachter, his father Tom (Cindy "Linda") Wachter, his mother Lisa (Kevin) Roth, his brothers Nicholas, Dustin (Jessica) and Brandon Jacobson, his sisters, Jami (Steve Parkins) Nemitz and Brielle Roth, his step siblings, Devin (Kiaya) Denman, Chelsea (Landis) Lawson and Charity Denman, his paternal grandfather Louis Wachter, maternal step grandparents Kathy and Ronnie Roth along with his faithful companion Mr. Puck. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Patricia Wachter, maternal grandparents Terry Kriz and Carol (Richard) Varvil.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien, WI, Pastor Lance Wetter officiating, with burial in the Hermitage Cemetery in Mt. Hope. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. www.garrityfuneralhome.com