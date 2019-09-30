Merrill E. Fricke, 86 of La Crescent, MN, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born in Boscobel, WI, on January 21, 1933 to Harold and Mary (Dobson) Fricke. On October 25, 1952 he married Irma Adams in Excelsior, WI, and they later divorced.

Earlier in life, Merrill had worked for Otis Elevator, UPS, Dolly Madison and Gateway foods. He finished his working career as a mechanic and Shop Foreman with the La Crosse MTU.

In addition to his ex-wife Irma, he is survived by his two sons Randy Fricke of La Crescent, Glen Fricke of Onalaska, WI, four grandchildren Charles, Hillary, Raleigh and Amber; four great grandsons Hayden, Landon, Jaiden and Antiawn. He is further survived by one sister Betty Kersten, one brother Alan (Linda) Fricke and his daughter in law Jan Fricke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eldest son Dennis, brother Lee and daughter in law Sherry.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 South Oak St. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call on the family Monday morning at the funeral home from 10am until the time of services.