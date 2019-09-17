Mary Jane Goodenough

Mary Jane (MJ) Goodenough passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 1996.

Mary Jane was a proud homemaker, wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

MJ was born on January 20, 1934 in La Crosse to Louis and Emily (Svec) Hansen. MJ is preceded in death by her parents, husband Chester, and son Gary. She is survived by 4 children, Linda (Cedric) Steine of Holmen, Glen Goodenough of Stevens Point, Curt (Kathleen) Goodenough of Holmen, & Lisa (Sammy Brooks) Allen of St. Marys, GA; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette (Thomas) Lenser and 1 niece and nephew; a cousin, Jacqueline (Paul) Jung and 2nd cousins.

MJ was a proud wife and homemaker for 25 years before deciding to work for the Diocese of La Crosse and eventually retiring from La Crosse Floral. MJ enjoyed fishing with her father, swimming and ice skating with her children, shopping with her sister Jeanette and visiting her cousin Jacqueline. She also enjoyed bowling, dancing, camping and boating with her husband. MJ was a member of Sweet Adelines and also sang in her church choir. She enjoyed staying busy with her friends from the YMCA.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful hospice nurses for their untiring care. She was so grateful for all of you.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 20th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Holmen with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. Memorials are preferred to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Holmen, WI.