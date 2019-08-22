Mary E. Walker age 83 of Prairie du Chien passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health. She was born July 31, 1936 in Lancaster, WI the daughter of Lloyd and Iola (Stark) Walker. Mary worked in bookkeeping for Prairie City Bank in Bloomington, WI and later for the branch in Prairie du Chien. She is survived by her brother Delbert (Evelyn) Walker of Prairie du Chien and her sister Maxine (William) Sender of Ft. Have, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Norton (Ann) Walker and a niece April Schmitz.

According to Mary's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. An inurnment will be in the Dodge Cemetery in Glen Haven, WI. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com