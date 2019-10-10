Mary C. (Heisz) Benoy

Mary C. Benoy age 79 of Middleton and formerly of Prairie du Chien entered into Eternal Life on Monday October 7, 2019 at the UW Madison Hospital and Clinic due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born on April 28, 1940 in Crawford County, WI the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Garvey) Heisz. Mary enjoyed researching family genealogy, family history, spending time with her grandchildren, and gardening. Most all she took great pride in her devotion to her faith. As a Faith filled member of the Roman Catholic Church she returned to college in 1983 to complete a degree in Religion Education at Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI. She then obtained her Masters Degree in Theological Studies at St. Norbert's College in DePere, WI. After Ministering at several parishes in the Green Bay, LaCrosse and Madison Dioceses she retired to spend time with her family. Mary was currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Belleville, WI.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Shirley) of New Glarus, WI, Dale (Lori) of Portage, WI, and Ed (Paula) Benoy of Harrisburg, NC, sisters, Irene (Wayne) Mitchell of Prairie du Chien, WI, and Theresa (Steve) Wetter of Boscobel, WI, sister-in-law Mary Ann Heisz, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, a foster-brother Charles Coogan, a foster-son Roger Olson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a Foster-mother to nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son John, daughters, Annie and Mary Benoy, a daughter-in-law Teresa Dion-Benoy, brothers, Ivan and Francis Heisz, a sister-in-law Patricia Kahler-Heisz, foster brother William Green, and a grandson Justin Benoy.

Funeral services will be held graveside on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Eastman, WI with Reverend Rajan Anandan officiating followed by a gathering and celebration of life in the church hall. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com

