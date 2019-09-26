Mary Ann Elizabeth Bradley

Mary Ann E. Bradley, age 80, of Blair, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church with burial in the Brookside (Trump Coulee) Cemetery both in rural Taylor. Pastor Lowell Bolstad will officiate.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair. There will be no visitation at the church.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

