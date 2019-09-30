Marjorie Roseille (Borgschatz) Welch

Hands that had done so much for her family were held one last time during heartfelt goodbyes. On September 28, 2019, Marjorie Roseille Welch entered her heavenly home. Marge was mother hen to countless number of families, neighborhood and daycare children that were treated to the fruits of her labor from the farm west of Chatfield she shared with Rod, husband of sixty years. There is no limit to the praise we can bestow on her.



Marge was born October 5, 1936, to Edward and Roseille (Closner) Borgschatz, she grew up on the family farm and graduated from Pine Island High School in 1955. Marge was married on August 21st, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pine Island to Roderick M. Welch. Following their marriage, the couple moved to rural Chatfield where they raised their children. During those years she also cared for a passel of children and became a second mother to many.



Those left to cherish and honor her memory are her husband Rod, children, Bonnie Lutzi, Sharon (Brian) Fisher, Brian (Karen) Welch, Cye Welch, Dawn (Daryl) Buck, Amy (Adam) Koenigs and Mark (Nicole) Welch, grandchildren Scott and Jade Lutzi, Brandon Buenger, Zachary and Marshall Welch, Andrew, Calvin and Mason Buck, Austin, Sean and Josie Koenigs and Erin Knoepke and two great granddaughters. She is survived by siblings Bernie (Rosie) Borgschatz, Verona (Cliff) Prigge, Linda (Earl) LaVan.



Marge was preceded in death by her parents, brother Raymond Borgschatz and sister and brother in law Ginny and Reuben Herrick.



A Memorial service will be at 11 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Chatfield, with Pastor Mike Gittens officiating. Visitation will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 2, from 4 to 7 P.M.. A meal like Marge would provide on so many occasions will be provided after the service. Interment at Sumner Center Cemetery will follow in a service reserved for family.



Memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church towards a new sound system or Chatfield Brass Band to continue Marge's love and support of music.