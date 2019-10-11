Marion L. (Hoopman) Boyd

Marion L. Boyd, 90, died on October 8, 2019 at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN.

Marion Louise Hoopman Boyd was born on April 21, 1929 to Walter and Louise (Nise) Hoopman on their farm in Howard County, IA. She attended Liberty country school in Albion Township, graduated as class valedictorian from Cresco High School in 1947, then attended Iowa State Teacher's College for two years and earned her teaching certificate. Marion taught at Greene, IA until she married Glenn Harvey Boyd on February 3, 1951. They were blessed with three children: David, Linda, and Steven. Glenn and Marion farmed briefly in Minnesota, then for two years on her mother's farm near Lime Springs, IA before moving to the farm they later bought in Fillmore County- near Spring Valley, MN.

Marion was a member of the Chester United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School, was active in the women's groups, and played piano for services from 1990 to September, 2014. Marion enjoyed time with family, gardening, sewing, music, and reading.

Marion is survived by her children: David Boyd (Reba King) of Rochester, MN, Linda Arendt (Jay) of Plymouth, MN, and Steven Boyd (Marlené) of Spring Valley, MN; 6 grandchildren: Adena Stedman (A.J.) and daughter Elnora of Longmont, CO, Ian Boyd of Rochester, MN, Peter Arendt of Richfield, MN, Christopher Arendt (Megan) of Golden Valley, MN, Joanna Boyd of Rochester, MN, and Michael Boyd (Sarah) and son Grant of Rochester, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn in 1981, parents, and granddaughter Lindsay Arendt.

The family is deeply grateful to staff at Cottagewood and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate and tender care given to Marion.

Funeral services for Marion will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Chester United Methodist Church in Chester, IA with Pastor Paula Hemann officiating. Burial will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lime Springs, IA. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

