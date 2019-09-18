Marie E. Beissel, 98, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in her home. She was born on May 19, 1921 in Sparta, WI to Dirk and Lois (Lindley) Brower. She married Edward C. Beissel on August 30, 1944. Marie was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. She was past matron and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, an active member in Social Order of Beauceant Assembly #215, Golden Rule Shrine #21 Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and Auxiliary to Shriners Hospital – Twin Cities Unit.

She is survived by a son Edward (Barb) Beissel of Grand Blanc, MI, five grandchildren Gretchen, Maren, Carry, Edward and Brian, eleven great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son Jeffrey Beissel, a sister Evelyn Graves and a brother James Brower.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Friends may call at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S. on Friday from 6-8 PM, where an O.E.S. service will be held at 7:45 PM and again at the church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 412 Division St., La Crosse, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2025 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55414 or Womens General Auxiliary to Shriners Hospitals for Children, C/O Linda Metzger, 5510 Sycamore Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55442