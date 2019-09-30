Mabel M. Grant, 88 of La Crescent, MN, and formerly of Dakota, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on March 3, 1931 to Edward and Gertrude (Selke) Strupp. On April 20, 1951 she married Ralph S. "Bill" Grant in Nodine, MN, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1997.

Upon graduation from High School in Winona, MN, Mabel went on to Beautician School in La Crosse, WI.

She was a homemaker, avid baker, but above all a very special Mom. She loved to take food to anyone and everyone. Mabel was best known for handing out her Turtles (candy treats) and made sure everyone enjoyed them at some point.

Mabel alongside of her husband Ralph "Bill" volunteered as a fire fighter and first responder for the Dakota Fire Department. She was very active at English Lutheran Church serving on the property committee, funeral committee and church circle. She and Bill also had hands in the construction of the new church and the building of the Bethlehem Live Nativity Scene. She was never afraid to tackle any task at hand.

Her careers were beautician, postal clerk and Post Master for Dresbach and Dakota. She then went on to La Crescent Post Office as a clerk and later as Assistant Post Master. Mabel took great pride in her careers. She served on the cemetery board for Dakota Cemetery from the age of 13 until 79.

She was a talented seamstress doing everything from patching jeans to making wedding dresses and baptismal gowns for her family. Mabel was a devoted family person but most of you were family to her.

Our families are very saddened by the loss of such a special lady and we cannot even start to cover her many contributions.

Mabel is survived by 3 sons Bruce and Barb Grant of La Crescent, Gary and Kris Grant of Eau Claire, WI, and Gene Grant and Melissa Gilles of La Crescent. She is further survived by one sister Delores "Dee" Strupp of Austin, MN. Her greatest pride and joy were her 5 grandchildren Stacy (Phil) Pedretti, Kendra (John) Kellner, Shelby (Andy) Kolar, Dan (Maddy) Schroeder, Travis Grant. And her 6 great-grandchildren, Makenna Pedretti, Ryleigh Kellner, Evelyn, Grayson and Henry Kolar, Troy Schroeder. And one special nephew Joel Affelt of La Crescent.

Mabel was preceded in death by husband Ralph "Bill", parents Edward and Gertrude Strupp. One Brother Donald Strupp and daughter- in- law Suzanne Grant.

We would like to thank the Hospice and Nursing staff at Mayo Clinic Health System with the care in her final days along with a special thank you to St Croix Hospice for care over the last year. In lieu of flowers memorial will be given to charities in Mabel's memory.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Mark Solyst will officiate. Burial will take place in the Dakota Cemetery. Friends may call on the family Friday morning at the church from 10am until the time of services. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.

