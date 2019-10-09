Lucille "Lucy" J. McGinnis, 83, of Warrens, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse.

She was born on October 8, 1935 to Arthur and Rose Sass in Foxhome, MN. Lucy was a member of the Sparta High School Graduating Class of 1953. Shortly after her sweetheart, Lester "Jack" McGinnis, made his return from the Korean War, they were united in marriage on July 30, 1955. Outside from raising her family, Lucy was employed as a certified nursing assistant at the Tomah VA Medical Center for over 15 years.

Lucy placed her life in the hands of the Lord, guiding her through her life. She dearly enjoyed her church community at the Tomah Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school, working in the office, belonging to the Ladies Missionary Fellowship, decorating the church for services and helping with church events were just a few of the many ways she spent her time there.

Throughout the years, Lucy touched many lives while managing several local apartment complexes, decorating countless wedding cakes, especially when volunteering her time at the Camp Chetek and Camp Patmos Bible camps, as well as, the Agape Center, in La Crosse. All of which were great passions of Lucy's. She volunteered at the Agape Center from the first day it was opened. As an avid reader, Lucy also enjoying reading in her spare time. She was feisty and strong, kind and compassionate and had unwavering faith.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack, her children, Jack (Patrice), Melody (Reggie) Wallace, John (Sandy), Jim, Jeff (Lori), Cindy Perry, Joe (Penny) and Sheri (Jeff Johnson) McGinnis, 27 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, siblings, Donald (Lois) Sass, Kenny Pfaff, Ruth (Marlow) Thomson and Eva Mae Steinmetz. She is furthered survived by countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Peggy Sue, an infant son, a grandson, Matthew Olson, siblings, Arthur, Alice, Betty, and LeRoy and many brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:00 AM at Tomah Baptist Church. Pastor Ronald Tobin will officiate. Burial will be in LaGrange Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucy's memory to the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center, 744 Moore St., La Crosse, WI 54603.

