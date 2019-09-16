Obituaries

Louise A (Oech) Hanks

Louise A. Hanks, 83 of Minnesota City, died Sunday evening, September 15, 2019 at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, of Winona.

 

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.  Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.

The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

