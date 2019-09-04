Lorraine M. Weber, age 96 of Elmwood, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood with her family by her side.

Lorraine was born on February 18, 1923 in the Town of Eau Galle. She was the daughter of Fredrick and Florence (Styer) Hartung, grew up in Eau Galle and graduated from the Weber's School in the Town of Eau Galle. Lorraine married Leonard J. Weber on June 10, 1941 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle, where she was a member all of her life. After marriage, they farmed and raised their family in the Weber Valley area of Eau Galle. Lorraine enjoyed farming, especially feeding the calves and growing vegetables in her garden.

Lorraine enjoyed baking, she was well known for her pies and poppy seed buns. She liked to collect tea pots, sewing, embroidering and making dresses for dolls. Lorraine loved the three "f's" in her life: Family, Faith and the Farm.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Michael and Barb of Elmwood, Rita Doverspike of Eau Galle, Mary and Tom Baier of Elmwood, John and Melissa of Durand, Charles and Becky Elmwood, son-in-law: John Schwebach of Elmwood, 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two brothers: Gerald (Marge) Hartung of Elmwood and Richard (Kris) Hartung of Amery, two sisters: "Bing" (Ray) Asher of New Richmond and Joan (John) Lewis of Danbury, sister-in-law: Lorraine Hartung, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Leonard, two daughters: Joanne Schwebach and Linda Weber, son-in-law: Greg Doverspike, granddaughter: Crystal Weber, one brother: Donald Hartung and two sisters: Jean Weber and Elaine Weber.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle with Rev. Jerry Hoeser officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

