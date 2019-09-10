Lois E. Hanson, age 79, died September 9, 2019, at Ostrander Care Center, surrounded by her family.

Lois Eleanore Kolve was born January 1, 1940, daughter of Elmer and Hazel (Longseth) Kolve in Eau Claire, WI. On August 30, 1958, Lois married James Arthur Hanson at Lookout Lutheran Church in Wisconsin. She liked going on motorcycle rides with Jim, dancing to old time music, and playing cards. She also enjoyed crocheting and fishing. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander.

She is survived by her sons Ken (Judy) Hanson of Owatonna, MN; Keith (Kari) Hanson of Peterson, MN; granddaughters Anna (fiancé Zachary Vick) of Lewiston, MN and Kayla Hanson of Winona, MN; step grandchildren Mike, Mark, and Michelle; and step great grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband James on September 5, 2014, and 2 sisters Elaine and Marjory.

Memorial services for Lois will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will be at Bloomfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.

