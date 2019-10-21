Linda Jean Pedretti, 69, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Linda was born in La Crosse, WI, on March 25, 1950 to Floyd and Geneva (Smikrud) Hovre. She graduated from Galesville H.S. in 1968, and went on to pursue training as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Otero Junior College in La Junta, CO. She then worked at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in Oncology for over 33 years. In addition, she also actively managed real estate and housing for the past 27 years.

She loved her life on the family dairy farm and cherished every moment spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed cooking/baking, gardening, and traveling to see her family. She will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and dedication to her family.

Linda is survived by her husband, Andrew Pedretti of La Crescent, MN, son, Bart Pedretti of La Crescent, son, Thad Pedretti of Tomah, WI, daughter, Jina (Luis) Tapia of San Diego, CA, son, Toby (Maddie) Pedretti of Duluth, MN. and four grandchildren, Matthew Tapia, Levi Pedretti, Henry Pedretti and Oliver Pedretti. The family will have a private service at a later date.