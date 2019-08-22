Linda J. (Rieck) Knight

Linda Joyce Knight of McGregor, IA passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, WI. She was born July 21, 1947 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her childhood was spent in Sioux Falls, graduating from Colton High School in 1965. As a child she become fond of all animals and as a young lady had a few horses which she cherished. This fondness of animals lasted a lifetime. After high school she attended General Beadle State College in Madison, South Dakota (now Dakota State University). She then relocated to Nebraska and worked at an Ammunition Depot in Grand Island, Nebraska with a girlfriend. While in Nebraska she married and to this union five children were born: Dawn, Jacqueline, Victoria, Vincent, and James. They later divorced and Linda continued her schooling at McCook Community College and Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney). She finished with degrees in Education and Criminal Justice. While attending school she worked for Cabalas Incorporation in the Customer Service Department. The new graduate then started teaching with stops in New Mexico and Texas before returning to Nebraska and resuming her career with Cabalas. In 1992 she transferred to the corporate office in Sidney, Nebraska. One Thursday night while playing bingo at the Sidney Elks Lodge, her daughter set her up with a blind date for the weekend. The rest of her life was spent with Bart Knight, as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary this past June. In 1997 she and Bart moved with the Cabalas Incorporation to Prairie du Chien to help a new Distribution Center. With no customer service at this location she started a new career in distribution. Linda started with the sewing and embroidery operation that came from Sidney. With that up and running she worked in return, shelf assignment and other departments. Upon retirement she enjoyed antiquing as she already had over 1,000 sets of salt and pepper shakers from her family. Linda began buying other items such as old crocs and eventually filled a couple booths at the Main Street Mall in McGregor, until the business was demolished after a tornado hit McGregor in 2016. She also helped at the Pocket City Pub in McGregor, which she and her husband purchased in 2004. Family was very important to Linda and the 785 miles to Sidney, Nebraska was traveled numerous times to visit children, grandchildren, and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lavina (Meyer) Rieck. She is survived by her husband Bart, her children in Sidney, Nebraska, step-children Ted (Amanda) Knight of Castle Rock, Colorado, Jenelle (Mat) Combs of Mesa, Arizona, brother David (Diane) Rieck, brother Wes Rieck, brother in law Dan (Deanie) Knight of Seguin, Texas, and sister-in-law Mindy Knight of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 2 great grandchildren in October, and Willie Knight, our loving Bischon, who brought joy to all for the past 6 years.

A Memorial Service will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien with Pastor William Gentry officiating. Interment will be later in Sydney, Nebraska. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to McGregor Friends Helping Friends or Crossing Rivers Hospice Program. www.garrityfuneralhome.com