Lester J. Fimon, age 98, of Spring Valley died Monday September 23, 2019 at the Grand Meadow Health Care Center. He was born January 17, 1921 in rural Spring Valley to Joseph and Wilhelmina (Rutz) Fimon. Lester attended rural schools and served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Violet I. Koball on September 23, 1950 in Spring Valley and together they farmed all their life in the Spring Valley area. Lester also worked for Marigold Foods for many years. Violet passed away July 18, 2015. They both enjoyed fishing and gardening together.

Lester is survived by a brother Don Fimon, 2 grandchildren; Charles Fimon and Kimberly Fimon, 4 great-grandchildren; Marissa, Emma, Aiden and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a son Curtis.

Graveside services for Lester Fimon will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday October 12, 2019 at Frankford Cemetery, Mower County.

