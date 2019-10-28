Dateline Boscobel

Veteran

LeRoy J. Studnicka, age 83 of Boscobel, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Boscobel Care and Rehab in Boscobel. He was born on November 14, 1935. The son of Raymond and Myrtle (Larson) Studnicka. He married Joanne Burns in 1960, they divorced. He married Wanita McDowell on August 14, 1972 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua Ia. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2013. He is survived by two sons; Shawn (Lisa) Kraus of Rewey, Troy Studnicka of Boscobel, two daughters; Tammy (Bert) Menning of Miflin, Kim (Andy) Stahl of Muscoda. One step son Mark Sakaye of Eau Claire,. Two step daughters; Kathy Bahr of Blue River, Sue (Doug) Guernsey of Basswood. 9 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren. Two brothers; Marvin Studnicka of Lancaster, Ernell Studnicka of Madison, One sister Evelyn Studnicka of Boscobel. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with a brother Arnold Studnicka.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. According to LeRoy's wishes no formal service will be held. Burial will be in the Boscobel Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to www;kendallfuneralservice.com