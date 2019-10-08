Lawrence J. Oevering, Sr., 85 of Winona, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Winona.



Lawrence was born October 25, 1933, in Utica Township, Winona County, to John and Opal (McElmury) Oevering. He was a life-long area resident. He was baptized and confirmed at the Stockton Methodist Church and continued his Methodist faith as their congregation relocated to Immanuel in Winona. He served in the US Army and was in Korea for over a year during his service. After his honorable discharge, he was employed at Peerless Chain, Winona, for 35 years, retiring in 1992. Lawrence then became a licensed real estate agent and was employed at Key Real Estate for 16 years.

On February 1, 1975, he married Doris Volkman at Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodview, MN. Prior to this, he was previously married to Edythe (Henry) Larimer.



He was a long-time member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Winona; American Legion Post 9; Elks Lodge #327; Eagles Club #1243; Winona County Old Settlers’ Association; Winona Friendship Center; Masonic Lodge Winona; and AA for 40 years. He was an avid bowler, camper, hunter, fisherman, golfer, and card player. Lawrence was wholeheartedly committed to his wife, family, church, and community, which involved being the family construction/remodel crew chief; church project initiator/board member/parsonage caretaker, AA sponsor, Meals-On-Wheels driver, Stockton school board member, and fan in the stands for hundreds of the family’s events.



He is survived by his loving wife Doris; children/step children: Marji (Bill), Sandy, Peggy (Russ), Larry (Ann), Patrick (Andrea), Penny (Tom), Suzanne (Ron), Jane, Tom, and Sara (Eric); grandchildren: Kristi, Tony, JennaMarie, ShannaRai, Nastassjia, April, Amanda, Kayla, Alyssa, Benjamin, Olivia, Levi, Kercia, Ali, Keaton, Ella, Anna, Kenna, Jaida, Janessa, Haley, Shayla, and Aiden; 16 great grandchildren; five siblings: Audrey (Jerry), Kenny (Tweety), Judy (Don), Steve (Sue), Tom (Diane); a sister-in-law Judie Oevering; and other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Wayne and Jack; a sister Barb; and son-in-law Jerry.



Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Winona. Interment will be at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Wilson, MN, with military honors provided by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 and the MNARNG.



Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and beginning at 10 a.m. at the church on Friday.



Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona, MN, and Fountain City, WI. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com

