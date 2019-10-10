LaVern J. Zabinski, 84, of Onalaska and formerly of Pine Creek, WI, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Pine Creek, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of LaVern J. Zabinski please visit our Sympathy Store.

