Larry P Mullen age 75 passed away on October 25, 2019 at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg.

His journey began on October 4, 1944 in Mauston, WI, born to Frank and Gladys (Grawin) Mullen. Larry was baptized on October 29, 1944 at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Wellington. He was confirmed on May 24, 1959 at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burlington, WI. He is a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Madison, where he ushered and was a leader with the Lutheran Pioneers. He is currently a member of St. John's Lutheran in Kendall.

During his grade school years, he went to Sutcliffe Corners one-room schoolhouse. Grades 6, 7 & 8 he attended St. John's Lutheran School in Burlington, WI. He completed four years at Burlington High School graduating in 1963. After high school, he went to work on the Ed Weiland farm in Kendall, WI.

Larry joined the United States Navy in 1964 attending basic training in Great Lakes, IL. He was sent to Memphis, TN where he trained as an Aircraft Mechanic. He was assigned to Attack Squadron 125 out of LeMoore, California where they trained fighter pilots for the Vietnam War. He was stationed there until his discharge in September of 1968.

On December 18, 1965 Larry married Rita Bray, the love of his life. She joined him in LeMoore, CA where they spent the first three years of their marriage. They were blessed with three children, Gregory Paul and Michael Todd, both born while stationed in California. Cindy Jane was born a few years later as the family settled in Madison, WI.

Larry, better known as ‘Moon' or 'Uncle Lar', was a kind, down to earth person, who never spoke a bad word about anyone. He enjoyed hunting, camping, cutting wood, watching TV, roller skating in his younger days, and being "on the farm". He loved to do things with his "Other Brothers" Rex and John Kiel, even though they are actually his cousins. During deer hunting season there were many stories told around Nelson and Opal Bray's kitchen table and later at Larry's home in Kendall where a bed was always available for the hunting crew. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Union, Local 139 and Kendall American Legion Post #309. Larry worked for Amble Landscaping for nearly 30 years, ending his Operating Engineer career at The Bruce Company in 2002.

Larry & Rita retired to Kendall, WI where they enjoyed time with friends and family. They spent many vacations visiting National Parks and enjoying lakes in the north woods. Larry looked forward to going on 'quilt runs' although he spent most of the time in the car while Rita shopped. In the last few years, there were thousands of card games. He would get a little twinkle in his eye when he thought he was going to win.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita, his son Michael (Jodi Greenwood), daughter Cindy, sister Vicki (Robert) Kenngott, and Jodi's daughter Katelyn (Tom) Statz, their daughter Raelynn, and Jodi's son, Garret. As well as his is aunt Beatrice Burkhalter, sisters-in law Pat (Verlyn) Brey, Nina Wendland and Pat Williams, many nieces & nephews, cousins, hunting families & friends.

In death he will be reunited with his son Greg, who passed away in 1989. Also preceding him in death are his parents Frank and Gladys Mullen, his parents in-law Nelson and Opal (Malosh) Bray, and his aunt Margaret (Butch) Kiel.

Celebration of life will be at 11 am on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by Kendall American Legion Post #309. Friends and relatives may call one hour before the service. The family requests memorials be given in Larry's honor to the restoration of Glenwood Park, payable to Village of Kendall, 219 W Railroad St, Kendall, WI 54638 with notation for Park Fund.

