Larry L. Steller, age 78 of Arkansaw, passed away September 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Larry was born on December 12, 1940 at Marycrest Hospital in Durand. He was the son of Ronald and Lena (Schuh) Steller and grew up on a farm on the outskirts of Arkansaw. Graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1958. Larry joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962. He was a member of the Plum City American Legion Post #365 for 36 years.

Larry married the love of his life, Margaret "Midge" Hophan on February 15, 1969 and they had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Over the years, they traveled to many far away places. Taking trips into Mexico, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to Germany, China, Peru and Ireland.

Larry is survived by his wife: Midge, four children: Steven (Amy), David (friend, Sarah), Erin (Shari), Kristin (friend, Joe). Seven grandchildren: DJay, Debi (friend, Mike), Abbey (Tyler) Adamczak, Gloralene (Zach) Bauer, Josie (friend, Tim), Tuesday and Tripp. 5½ great grandchildren: Matelyne, Malaya, Sawyer, Noelle, Finley and baby girl Clarke, who has yet to make an appearance. Two sisters: Linda Owen and Louella (James Barbee) Steller, one brother: Lyle (Nancy) of Milwaukee, one niece: Desiree (Kasey), other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister: Lois in infancy and his faithful dog: Ozzy.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00PM-5:00PM, Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Arkansaw Community Center in Arkansaw. Burial will be in the Arkansaw French Cemetery with Military Honors by the Plum City American Legion Post #365.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

