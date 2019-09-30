Larry Gene Schroeder, age 72, of Birchwood, formerly of Whitehall, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.

Larry was born on August 8, 1947 in Whitehall to Walter and Irene (Dahl) Schroeder. Larry earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He worked for 45 years developing pollution control devices for Carter Day Company and for Air Cure. Controlling dust in factories and industrial facilities was his major area of expertise. He earned the nickname "Dr. Dust" because his knowledge was sought from companies across

America, Europe and Asia.

Larry served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was politically active throughout his life. He loved his country and our Constitutional Republic.

Larry enjoyed nature, music, electric trains and working on projects around his home. Bach's funeral fugues played by Virgil Fox were among the recordings Larry listened to most often. He especially loved family reunions, visiting with friends and pontoon boating. Larry was an avid reader who appreciated visiting places in the United States and Europe that were featured in the literature he had been reading.

Friends and family cherished his sense of humor, his subtle wit and his loyal friendship.

Larry married Karen Fridland on December 20, 1976 in Blaine, MN. Larry was an incredibly loving and supportive husband and best friend. He is profoundly missed.

Larry is survived by his wife, Karen.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Schroeder.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.