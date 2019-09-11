Kieran F. Grogan

Kieran Francis Grogan, age 90 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with family present at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Kieran was the son of John and Gertrude (Graef) Grogan and was born on July 28, 1929 in Rockford, IL.

Kieran was born and raised in Rockford, IL. He later married Carol Ann Dryer on October 4, 1958. After 18 months in Arkansas, they came back to the Chicago suburbs, Necedah, WI, and finally New Lisbon in 1974. Kieran survived in the Army stateside during the Korean war.

Kieran enjoyed fishing and kit flying. He was an entrepreneur, a gardener, and a family man who would eat any cookie, especially the burnt ones. While in New Lisbon he owned and operated a shoe store. He spent a lot of his time making Rosary's with groups of people from around the area and sending them to the needy areas around the world.

Kieran is survived by his 13 children: Kevin (Adriana) of Alexandria, VA; Michael (Susan) of Baraboo ,WI; Daniel of La Crosse, WI; Timothy (Judy) of LaGrange ,KY; Catherine Daus of Onalaska, WI; Patrick (Cindy) of Bartlett, IL; Susanne (Scott) Mayer of Franklin, WI; Ann (Bill) Fleming of Tomah, WI; John (Dayna) Kewaskum, WI; James (Sarah) of Waunakee, WI; Steve (Angie) McFarland, WI; Thomas (Carla) of Menomonie, WI; and Mary (Koa) Grogan-Lansford of Lahaina, HI, 32 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 3 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol in 2009, a Son-in-law Alan Daus, a sister and brother-in-law Genevieve (Marion) Spilmon, and a sister Louise Grogan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St), Camp Douglas, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at St. James Catholic Church from 9:00am until the time of service. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. Burial will take place in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery, Necedah, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com