Kelly Jean Mauss, 49, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Kelly, devoted daughter, sister and friend, was born January 23, 1970, to James and Carol (Wiese) Mauss. She had a tremendously kind heart and enjoyed making others smile. Kelly was deeply dedicated to her family and faith and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. In her free time, Kelly enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She also enjoyed traveling, having adventures and watching baseball.

Kelly is survived by her parents, James and Carol Mauss; her devoted friend, Kathy Degner; her identical twin sister, Kathy (Jason) Alfred, her siblings, Lori (Marc) Allen, Jackie (Harry) Hoch, Tony Mauss, Gina (Maynor) Solares, Carrie (Jake) Thompson, and Vanessa (Mike Ellison) Mauss; her nieces and nephews, Catherine (Aaron), James, Clara, Angi, Missy, Emmett, Roddy, Malakai and Miles; as well as numerous dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14th, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13th, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Kelly’s memory.