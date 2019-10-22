Keith J. Kobernick

Keith Jacob Kobernick, a loving son, brother, grandson and uncle passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 25 in his home.

Keith had such a great spirit about him. Keith lived his life fighting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, he would have been 26 in November. He touched every person he met and made friends wherever he went. He was never shy to tell you his opinion on how something should be done. He truly had an engineers' vision; extraordinary memory, the ability to see how things went together and a sight for detail. God gave him such a gift that would help him navigate through life at the fullest.

Keith loved movies and cars. Anything with wheels. He was a gear head all the way. His fondest times were watching and giving advice while his dad and friends would work on vehicles. It may have taken a little longer to finish, Keith always was accompanied by intensive questioning. You were there doing two things, finishing the task on hand and answering every question he had. That right there is how he became so knowledgeable. He was always learning.

Keith cherished his family. His mother who was his right hand. No one could do it the way she could. His dad, who he loved to work on projects with, his siblings to tease and laugh with and those nieces and nephews. They had such special place in his heart. He would pull them in wagons, he was their step stool when they needed extra height, a chair, their ride when they were too tired to walk and his hands for when he wanted to play games. Keith had such a huge heart. He was the bravest young man, living life to the fullest. He was loved and will missed by so many.

Keith survived by his mother Gayle Green of Utica, MN; father George Kobernick (Elaine) of Sparta, WI; sisters Kristina Faulkner (Brian) of Dixon, MO, Kayla Kobernick (Rex) of Page, AZ, Amanda Kobernick of Sioux Falls, SD, Sara Kobernick of Frankfort, IN, Abigail Pasch (Daniel) of Hills, MN, Mercedes Osgood of Sparta, WI; nieces and nephews Brantley, Bailea, Levitykus, Finleigh-Grace, Solomon, Hyrum, Ezra, Jacob, Anthany, Odynn, Athea, Oliver and Aristeia. Grandfather George Kobernick and many Aunt, Uncles and Cousins.

Keith was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Kobernick; step- father Michael Green; grandmother Judith Kobernick and grandparents Walter and Margaret (Bonnette) Affeldt: step-grandpa Clyde Bonnette.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 -7 pm at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. A funeral will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with an hour of visitation prior, also at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com

