Kay L Steinbrink

Kay Lynn Steinbrink, 62, of Kendall passed away, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Serenity House in Tomah with her family by her side, fighting until the end.

She was born August 30, 1957 to Benno and Marcella (Wagner) Scholze in Tomah. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall. She was a member of the Royall High School Graduating Class of 1975. Kay was united in marriage to Allen Steinbrink on April 26, 1980 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Kendall. They have lived in Kendall for over 39 years. She worked for the Kinder Manufacturing in Tomah building furniture. She worked at Bunk's Meat Market for 8 years and for 12 years at Don's Quality Meats as a meat cutter. She also was an integrated worker manager at the Handishop Industries in Tomah for 6 years. She enjoyed working with her hands and made many crafts for every season, made quilts for her children, grandchildren and family, and also, she enjoyed crocheting and woodworking. She was an excellent cook and will always be remembered for Grandma's Bar-B-Que, her chicken and dumpling soup, and especially her Cashew Crunch and Fudge. She enjoyed working in her gardens, tending to daisies, sunflowers, and all the wildflowers. She loved her animals. Most precious to her, was spending time with her grandchildren, doing puzzles and teaching them new things. Kay was kindhearted and would help anyone and had a talent of talking Al into helping also. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Allen of Kendall, 3 children Tiffany Steinbrink of Tomah, Tabatha (Eric) Burch of New Lisbon, Benno (Significant other Brianna) Steinbrink of Lake Delton, 4 grandchildren, Kassidy, Isabel, Klarissa, and Allison, 6 brothers and sisters, Sheryl (Emil) Skorik of Delafield, Dianne Bunk of Kendall, Debi (Rick) Popp of Kendall, Thomas "Tommy" Scholze of LaCrosse, Ricky Scholze of Kendall, and Randy (Karrie) Scholze of Tomah, brothers and sisters-in-law Larry (Mavis) Steinbrink of Sparta, Richard (Jan) Steinbrink of Kendall, Randy (LeAnn) Steinbrink of Wilton, Scott (Cindy) Steinbrink of Berlin, and Russell (Significant other Kathy) Steinbrink of Wilton, aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

I

n addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law Allen and Linda Scholze a brother-in-law Bob Bunk, and a nephew Peter Kafura

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E S Railroad St. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, 112 E S Railroad St. Kendall, and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

The family would like to send a huge thank you to the staff at the serenity house for all their care and support and a special thank you to her in-home nurse, Bonnie, who she absolutely adored!

