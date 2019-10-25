Kathryn “Kate” Neumann passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse.

Kate was a wonderful woman who loved to work hard and care for her family. She farmed with her husband Miles and later helped him build houses on the family homestead in Pleasant Valley. Together they ran a woodworking business in La Crosse for many years. Selling their handmade craft items at shows all around the country was great fun for both of them. After Miles passed away on January 30, 2008, Kate continued to work with her daughter Louise Coughlin and business partner Marci Cordes at Cottage Garden Floral. Delivering flowers around the La Crosse area was her favorite job. She happily did that until just after her 90th birthday. Baking her special sugar cookies for the store also gave her great pleasure and purpose. She was affectionally called “The Cookie Lady” by so many customers who often stopped by the flower shop just to say “HI” and enjoy one of her homemade treats. Kate wanted to thank everyone at Gundersen Health and Bethany Riverside for taking such good care of her. She was kind, loving and generous to the end of her long life and will be missed always. Kate is survived by daughters Louise (Dennis) Coughlin of La Crosse, Tina (Joe) Herlitzka of Houston, MN, Mona (Ben) Marks of Baraboo, WI. Sons, Brian (Marilyn) Neumann of Campbellsville, KY and Bruce (Annette) Neumann of Houston, TX. Grandchildren, Casey (Sawa), Tristan, Patrick, Alina, Jacob, Lillian, Maya, Max, Luke, Marty and Mike. Great Grandchildren, Kai and Anne Sister, Joanne Cooper She is preceeded in death by her parents Thomas and Bertha Sobkowiak; husband Miles Neumann; sons, Tommie and Steve, grandson Jason Bresnahan; sister Marian (Will) Roesler, in-laws Frank and Gretchen Neumann. A private family service will be held at a later date.