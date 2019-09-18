Kathryn A. Iberg

Kathryn (nee: Scheer) Iberg, of Durand, WI died September 17, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI after a long and courageous fight against Alzheimer's Disease.

Kathy was born December 5, 1951, the first of six children born to Ken and Mary (Schien) Scheer. Kathy spent her elementary years growing up in Curtis, NE and after the family moved to Pierce, NE she graduated from Pierce High School in 1970.

While attending Kearney St. Teachers College she met her husband Virgil. They were married on November 24, 1971. To this union were born two sons, Eric and Adam.

Kathy graduated with a teaching degree in 1974 then started a 38 year teaching career in a one room elementary school near Ravenna, NE. Kathy always said that was her most rewarding teaching experience. She later taught in Riverdale, NE and Nickerson, NE.

In 1989 Kathy, Virgil and the boys moved to California where Kathy taught elementary and special education in the Fontana Unified School District from 1989 until retirement in 2012. Kathy earned her master's degree in special education from Cal State San Bernardino in 1997.

In addition to her love of teaching, Kathy was an avid reader and enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. In her later years Kathy started making jewelry and enjoyed giving her beautiful creations to her friends and family.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Mary Scheer, her beloved Aunt Bonnie Bitney, sister Kellie Campbell, and brother-in-law Steve Schluns.

Kathy is survived by her husband Virgil of Durand, WI, son Eric Iberg of Redlands, CA, son Adam Iberg and daughter-in-law Michelle of Durand, grandchildren Josh Iberg of Fridley, MN and Mary Katherine and Charlie Neal Iberg of Durand. Also a sister Kolleen Want (Brian) of Yankton, SD, sister Krista Schuns of Pierce, NE, brother Kurk Scheer (June) of Nipomo, CA, brother K.C. Scheer of North Carolina, nieces, nepehws, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be 1:00PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church in Arkansaw, WI with Pastor Dan Richardson officiating.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

