Kathleen "Kathie" (Rataj) Mayo

"There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind."

-C.S. Lewis

I am imagining my first steps into a new universe.

I hope the first person I see is my sweet Jessica. She was stillborn November 18,1979. I look forward to holding her for the first time.

My next encounter should be my parents, Henry Isidore Rataj, and my dear mom, Armella Rataj. She gave birth to my twin sister Patricia and I on September 28, 1949 in Chicago.

Finally, my truest joy will be seeing my Rachael Lynn Mayo. She was born November 15, 1983, and died March 1, 2003 from treatment complications due to Hodgkins Lymphoma.

I attended the College of Saint Theresa in Winona, MN, majoring in Theatre and Communication Arts.

I met Fred Mayo shortly after graduation, and we married in Chicago in 1972. Winona has been our home ever since.

I wish my dear twin sister Patricia Rataj, of Elgin IL, happiness and a long life of pride as she watches her wonderful son, and my nephew Ross Frawley flourish in his chosen acting profession.

Many thanks and much appreciation to the many friends, old and new, who shared their time, conversations, meals and thoughtfulness with me and my family.

I don't know why cancer has attacked me with such aggressiveness. I guess I wasn't meant to live long and prosper.

Dear Fred, Pat and Ross be well and wait for the twinkle.

My body will be cremated. There will be no visitation. No memorial service. No gathering of friends. If you didn't gather with me while I was living, I guess you're out of luck.

Instead of flowers, please make donations to the Winona Goodfellows Fund or the charity if your choice.

