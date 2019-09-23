Kari Jo Johnson, age 69, of Onalaska, formerly of Osseo, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Holtan House Adult Family Home in Onalaska.

Kari was born on February 9, 1950 in Eau Claire to Maurice"Kooga" and Ruth (Evenson) Johnson. She grew up in the Osseo area and attended Foster Elementary and Osseo-Fairchild High School.

Kari is survived by three brothers, Dale Johnson of Northfield, LeRoy Johnson and Joe (Julie) Johnson both of Osseo; three sisters, Beverly Kittelson and Shelly Johnson both of Osseo and Bonnie (Todd) Holmen of Strum; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Kari was preceded in death by three sisters, Donna Oium Sturz, Marjorie Johnson and Julie Brackin; two brothers, Richard M. Johnson and Jerald "Jess" N. Johnson; three nephews, Travis Dale Johnson, Thomas H. Livingston and Larry D. Oium.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the West Beef River Cemetery in rural Strum. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.