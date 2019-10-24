Joyce A. Womeldorf

Joyce Ann Womeldorf, of Lanesboro, MN was born October 14, 1958 in Greensburg, PA. She passed away October 23, 2019 at home with her family around her. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran church of Wykoff, MN, Saturday, October 26th at 10:00AM with Pastor Harman presiding. She graduated from Luther college, where she played Volleyball and majored in Elementary Education. She spent her career as a homemaker raising her children. She is preceded in death by her Father, John Lauffer, Father-in-law Erlin Womeldorf, brothers David, Duane and Jim Lauffer and Grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Roger, and Mother, Betty Lauffer. Mother-in-Law Lilly Womeldorf. Sister Marilynn (Lonnie) and brother Mark (Theresa). Daughters Joylin, Rachelle and Shoshana Womeldorf. Sons Shamiah (Heather) and Jedediah (Jayme) Womeldorf. Grandchildren Adalyn, Mason and Jaxson Womeldorf. Memorials may be made to the family at 32324 County Road 12, Lanesboro, MN 55949.

