Joseph "Joe" Frank Melzer

Joseph Melzer, age 78, of Neillsville, WI died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI.

Joseph Frank Melzer was born on Septemer 4, 1941 in West Bend, WI the son of Herman and Elizabeth (Batzler) Melzer. He grew up in St. Kilian, WI and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1960. After high school, he attended a technical college and earned a degree in Tool and Die manufacturing. He then began a long and distinguished career at Regal Ware Inc. in Kewaskum. On June 29, 1968 he was united in marriage to Theresa Doll in St. Lawrence, WI. After they were married they built a home near St. Kilian, WI. They adopted two children and Theresa stayed at home to raise her family. Joe retired from Regal in 1997 and in 2006, they moved to Loyal, WI while Lon Knoll was building their new home in Neillsville. They moved into their new home in May of 2007. Theresa died November 22, 2013.

Joe and Theresa were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville. He enjoyed being outdoors on his land and hunting in his younger years.

He is survived by two children, Jason (Dana) Melzer of Allenton, WI and Nadine (Fred) Tetzlaff of La Crosse, WI, three grandchildren, Emma and Jake Melzer and Fredrick Tetzlaff, and one brother, Robert (Janet) Melzer of St. Kilian, WI.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, his parents, and a grandson, Fredrick.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville. The Celebrant will be Rev. Varkey V. Joseph. Music will be provided by Vicente Cortez, organist and St. Mary's Choir. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Catholic Church.

