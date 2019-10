Jon Gatzke, 71, of Preston, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at home.

A funeral service for Jon will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dan Bredberg officiating. Burial will be in Waukokee Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Preston, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.