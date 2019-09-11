John M. Stastny 67, of Fennimore, passed away from heart failure on Sunday Sept 8th, 2019 at the Onalaska Care Center.

John was born May 29, 1952 at Boscobel Hospital to John F. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Martin) Stastny of Hickory Grove Township, rural Fennimore. He attended ICS grade school and Boscobel High School, graduating in 1970. He had a love of cars, Mustangs in particular, and could fix any motor he encountered so he attended Southwest Tech for 3 years getting degrees in both Auto and Ag Mechanics.

After graduation he started his own car repair business in his parent’s garage. In 1978 he opened the Quick Shop Tire Service in Fennimore. He ran this business for many years until failing health made it difficult to work.

John is survived by his siblings James M. Stastny of rural Fennimore, Diane (Mark) Neas of LaCrosse, Lisa (Pete) Esser of Boscobel. Two nieces: Marissa (Kyle) Janke of Mindoro, WI and Amelia Neas (fiance Zach Madden) of Madison. A great-niece Adeline Janke of Mindoro. Many longtime friends including Bill Doan, Chuck Stenner and Jeremy Miles all of Fennimore.

He was preceded in death by his Father in 2001 and Mother in 2016.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday Sept 12, 2019 at 11:00 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel with Father Christopher Padilla officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John Nepomuc Catholic Cemetery at Castle Rock.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00 until the time of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fennimore Rescue Squad or the Onalaska Care Center.

The Kendall Funeral Service is assisting the family.