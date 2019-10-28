JoAnn Elizabeth (Affeldt) Schultz

JoAnn Elizabeth Schultz, 86, of Chatfield, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.

JoAnn was born on November 11, 1932, in Wykoff MN, to Ernest and Martha (Dreier) Affeldt. She graduated from Wykoff High School in 1952. On January 19, 1957, JoAnn married Herman V. Schultz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wykoff. JoAnn worked at the Root River State Bank for 13 years, and helped out greatly on the farm with her husband. In her spare time JoAnn like to embroider, take care of her flowers, and cats, but most of all be with her grand kids and family.

JoAnn is remembered by her 2 sons, James (Pamela) and Craig (Joanne), both of Chatfield; son in-law Steve Olson, of Chatfield; 8 grandchildren, Dan Olson, Jeff Olson, Dave Olson, Megan Mullenbach, Molly Schultz, Mitchell Schultz, Michael Schultz, and Alex Schultz; and a host of great-grandchildren and other family and friends; a brother Jerry (Sally) Affeldt, of Wykoff; and a sister Carol (Rod) Skare, of Spring Valley. JoAnn is preceded in death by parents Ernest and Martha; husband Herman; daughter Lynn.

A funeral service will be held Thursday October 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatfield, with Pastor Peter J. Haugen serving as officiant. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019, from 5-7:00 PM at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Chatfield following the funeral service.