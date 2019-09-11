Jesse D. Johnson, 85 of Tomah passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 with his family by his side at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

He was born on May 21, 1934 to Fred and Lula (Doers) Johnson in the Township of Adrian. He attended Perry Valley Country School and later Tomah High School. He left high school prior to graduating to join the Army. As a proud member of the United States Army, Jesse served his country during the Korean War. One of his proudest moments was acquiring his High School Diploma in 2003 through a Veterans Program, and in May 2017 travelling to Washington D.C on the Freedom Honor Flight with his son Dave.

On September 28, 1957, Jesse was united in marriage to Marian Pierce at the United Methodist Church in Tomah. They were able to share just shy of 62 years together. In 1962, Jesse and Marian purchased a farm west of Tomah in the Township of Greenfield and in 1973 built the house where they resided until 2006 when they moved to town.

In his younger years, Jesse enjoyed the thrill of racing hobby stock cars at the Tomah Sparta Speedway. As an avid outdoorsman he enjoyed fishing and hunting, deer and coon. On June 6, 1956, Jesse went to work at Vanpak and retired from Union Camp on June 6, 1996. After retirement Jesse and Marian enjoyed traveling and took several bus tours.

Jesse was a family man through and through, he found great contentment in having his infant grandchildren and great grandchildren swaddled in his arms and as they grew, he was their biggest fan in all their endeavors. Jesse enjoyed trading cars and was known as "tradin Jess" by many. He also could be found listening to classic country music and enjoying a cold beer and reserving Sunday's for Polka music.

Serving God and Country, the comraderies' Jesse shared with his fellow servicemen, continued through his membership and volunteer work with the DAV, his membership with the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, as a member and post commander with the Curtis-McNutt VFW Post #1382, as well as organizing the funeral military honors, and as a member of the United Methodist Church in Tomah.

Even though, Jesse was a man of few words, he will forever be remembered for having a huge heart.

He is survived by his wife Marian of Tomah, his children, Barb Johnson of Tomah, Lori (Mike) Eckelberg of Frederic, WI, Dwight (Cheryl) Johnson of Tomah, Nancy (Mike) Kelly of Wilton, Julie (Keith) Nelson of Tomah, Angie Johnson (Jay Waltemath) of Tomah and David (Kati) Johnson of Tomah, 18 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Lois Pierce and Ellen Johnson, a brother-in-law, Dale Pierce, a goddaughter, Phyllis Olsen, countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses, Virgil and Agnes Johnson, Ardella Douglas, Kenneth Johnson, Beulah and Larry Basset, Albert and Lois Johnson, Reuben Johnson and Delores and Jim Powell, many other brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors by Curtis-McNutt VFW Post #1382.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Friday at the church from 10am until the time of service. Online condolences can be made www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com