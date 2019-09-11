Jerry K. Kendall age 81 of Elmwood, passed away on Monday September 9, 2019 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.

Jerry was born March 26, 1938 in Rock Elm Township, rural Elmwood. He was the son of Donald and Vesta (Van Nortwick) Kendall. Jerry attended Rock Elm Elementary School and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1956. He proudly served in the 652nd Army Reserve Engineering Co. from 1956 to 1964.

Jerry married Joyce Holcomb, who he had known his whole life, on July 27, 1957. They made their home on a farm near Rock Elm where they lived, farmed and raised their three children and spent time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, raising horses and fishing. He had many jobs including working at the feed mill, driving milk truck, driving a bulldozer and driving truck for Norlake prior to working for almost 35 years at the Elmwood School District as a custodian and driving school bus. Jerry and Joyce had many good times with family and friends, camping, traveling and spending time at the cabin on the lake.

Jerry was baptized, confirmed and married at Rock Elm United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Council and served on other committees

Jerry is survived by his wife Joyce, sons, Steve of Hilo, HI, Scott (Sheryl) of Elmwood; a daughter Cara (Keith) Getschel of River Falls; grandchildren, Denver (Adam) Garfield, Ashlee Kendall (friend Jermaine), Trenton Kendall, Lee Getschel, Lindsay (Chris Gibson) Getschel and Lexy Getschel; great grandchildren Macie, Molly & Eli; d sister Joyce (La Vere) Wolske, sisters-in-law, Janet (Jerry) Huebner, Doris (John) Hassel), Doris Holcomb & Diann Holcomb along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers, parents-in-law, Elmer and Nora Holcomb; brothers-in-law, LeRoy and Dale Holcomb.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and Mayo Hospice, that attended to Jerry along with all of the caretakers from the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home that lovingly cared for him in his final months.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday September 13, 2019 at the Rock Elm Methodist Church, rural Elmwood, with burial in the Poplar Hill Cemetery-Rock Elm.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Elmwood and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.