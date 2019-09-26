Jerry George Bush, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Spring Valley Living Care Center where he was under Hospice Care.

Jerry was born March 30, 1945 in Austin, MN to Charles and Erma Emma (Puck) Bush. He attended and graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1963. Following his graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He served on the Oriskany Air Craft Carrier as a Quarter Master and in Vietnam in The Harbor Defense Unit. After returning to Grand Meadow he farmed with his brother and later his son Matthias joined the farming operation. On June 28, 1989 he was united in marriage to Barbara Costello in Spring Valley. On September 12, 1994 they were blessed with a son Matthias Charles

Jerry is survived by his wife Barbara of Spring Valley, son Matthias of Spring Valley, sisters; Carol (Harry) Meyer of Byron, MN, Janette (Gary) Stromley of Northfield, brothers; Dale Bush of Grand Meadow, Glen (Barb) Bush of Tripoli, IA, sisters-in-law; Karen Bush of Grand Meadow, Beverly (Roger) Weltzin of Portage, IN, Betty (Dan) Long of Valparaiso, IN, Brenda (Steve) Gerard of Rushford, brothers-in-law Paul Fay of IA, Jim (Nancy) Costello of Stewartville and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Leslie and a sister Mary Fay.

