Jerry G. Scott, age 86 formerly of Durand, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Dove Health Care-West in Eau Claire with his family by his side.

Jerry was born on September 30, 1932 in Galesville. He was the son of Lyle and Laura (Flugstad) Scott. Jerry grew up in Trempealeau and graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1950. After high school, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army, served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. When he returned from the military, Jerry returned to work at Brunkow Hardwoods in Trempealeau. He worked his entire career with Brunkow Hardwoods and transferred to Nelson when the Trempealeau plant closed. Jerry was one of the last grading sawyers in the state of Wisconsin. He married Caroline Mae Papenfuss on October 13, 1956 in Nodine, MN. After marriage they moved to Trempealeau, Wisconsin and began raising their family. In 1978 they moved to the Maxville Township, rural Durand and later moved to the City of Durand. Jerry lived in the Oakview Care Center, the Plum City Care Center and at Dove Healthcare-West.

Jerry enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, reading western books and singing. Most of all, Jerry loved to spend time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his children; Peggy (Daniel) Biesen of Osseo; Patty (Dan) Crawford of La Crosse; Perry (Andrea) Scott of Durand, Nicole (Gerald) Anderson of Red Wing, MN, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, one sister; Elizabeth Scheid of Centerville, one brother; Danny of Holmen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Caroline, a daughter; Christine in infancy and two brothers; Larry and Jay.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00AM-12:00PM Noon Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. Military Honors will be provided by the Durand American Legion Post #181 of Durand.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.