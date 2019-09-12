Jeffrey J. McNeely, 68 of Neillsville, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield surrounded by his family.

Jeffrey John McNeely was born July 31, 1951 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Raymond and Erna McNeely. Jeff graduated with the Class of 1969 from Loyal High School, then went on to earn an Associate Degree in Industrial Services Technology in 1971, then studied at the University of Wisconsin Stout and graduated with a BS in Technology Education in 1974. Following his studies, he assistant taught as Wausau West High School.

Jeff was united in marriage to Carla Jean Kottke on September 18, 1976 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Athens, Wisconsin. In January of 1977 Jeff started his own business, Pine Valley Home Sales Inc. in Loyal, Wisconsin. In 1981 he moved his business to the Neillsville area where they raised their family of four children. In addition to running his business, Jeff enjoyed staying active by playing softball, basketball, and tennis. Jeff loved the mountains and was an avid downhill skier. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, boating and gardening. Jeff was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville where he served as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) instructor, a member with the Knights of Columbus, and a choir member. Jeff also traveled as a member with the Clark County Male Chorus and was a local advocate for the Republican Party.

Jeff is survived by his partner Rose Marie LaBarbera, four children, Adam (Andrea) McNeely of Lyle, Minnesota, Kristen (Ryan) Schoen of Spooner, Lorin (Matt) Kuester of Menomonie, and Brandon McNeely of Chicago, Illinois, Rose's children Robert, Paul and Charlie LaBarbera, former wife Carla McNeely, grandchildren: Asher, Emmett, Jameson, and Journey McNeely, Kinsley, Ariya, Evelyn, and Emry Schoen; and seventeen siblings, Steve (Dixie) McNeely, Mike (Diane) McNeely, Mary Slagowski, Pat (Ruth) McNeely, Lana Ertl, Theresa (Lynn) Smith, Dan (Deb) McNeely, Kathy (Mark) Meshnick, Ann (Murley) Wheeler, John (Jane) McNeely), Mark (JoAnne) McNeely, Lori (Dave) Girgenti, Luke (Darilyn) McNeely, Sarah (David) Kunferman, Lisa (Scott) Enerson, Joan (Steve) Frericks and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was proceeded in death by his parents Raymond and Erna McNeely, and grandchild Remy Sawyer Schoen.

The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30a.m. on Monday, September 16th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville, Wisconsin with the Father Varkey V. Joseph celebrating. Visitation will be at the Gesche Funeral Home Sunday, September 15th from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service and Knights of Columbus rosary to follow. Visitation will also be held on Monday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Parish, 1813 Black River Road, Neillsville, WI 54456.

Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Jeff's family with Funeral arrangements.

