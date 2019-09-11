Jeannine P. Sell a devoted mother and caring grandmother, peacefully passed away on September 9, 2019 in La Crosse, WI at the age of 86. She was born in La Crosse on April 13, 1933 to Theodore and Bernice (Odell) Shwertfeger.



Jeannine left La Crosse at the age of 18 to start a new life in Chicago, IL where she met her loving husband, Harry C. Sell. They were married on October 1, 1956 until Harrys death on September 19, 2010. Together they had six children, Ted (Nancy), Timothy, Lisa (Richard), James, Jeffrey and Daniel (Harmony). They went on to have 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Jeannine was proceeded in death by her sister Joyce Hall and brother Jack Shwertfeger.



Jeannine loved her morning coffee and late-night rummy games. She was a kind woman with a non-judgemental heart. Her arms were always wide open and her laugh contagious. To say she will be missed will be an understatement. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her family. Jeannine will not be forgotten; her wisdom and love will carry through generations of the Sell family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave. South La Crosse, WI, 54601. Jeannine will be laid to rest in Oak Grove cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Friday evening at the funeral home from 5 until 7pm and again on Saturday from 10am until the time of services.