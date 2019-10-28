Janet C. Ott age 82 of Wonewoc, Wisconsin passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem, Wisconsin.

Janet was the daughter of Otto and Mabel (Pagel) Gehri, born on her daddy's birthday November 4, 1936 at the Gehri family farm in "Little Canada" Wonewoc. Janet attended St. Paul's Lutheran School, confirmed in 1950 and graduated in 1954 from Wonewoc High School. She attended Sauk County Teachers College and got her degree in teaching in 1956 and went on to teach all 8 grades at the one room Litz School in rural LaValle at the young age of 19. She quickly learned that teaching young children was her passion and received a bachelor's degree from UW Platteville. Janet began her career at Wonewoc-Center Schools teaching 2nd grade for 40 years until retirement in 1996. Janet continued to substitute teach until 2009. Mrs. Ott was known for teaching her students to square dance. For decades the little couples performed for many events throughout the area; something that generations of kids remember fondly.

Janet married her high school sweet heart, Ronnie Ott in 1958 and together they owned and operated Ott's Plumbing and Pump Service for over 50 years. Janet and Ronnie raised two children Julie and Brian. Janet was a loving and protecting wife and mother to her family. Janet loved to babysit for other family and friends and always had games to play and homemade treats for the children. Each day before school Janet was up early baking loaves of bread, dinner and desserts for Ronnie, Gordie and Dale and anyone else who just happened to come by at dinner time! Ronnie and Janet loved to play cards and go dancing on a Saturday night or Sunday afternoon.

Janet was an officer of the American Legion Auxiliary and active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She loved to help and care for others in the community and spread the word of Jesus to shut ins. Janet's faith was strong even as she faced the stages of Alzheimer's. She remembered every word to Christian hymns spending many an hour singing them with Julie.

Janet (Mrs. Ott) will be missed by many and remembered by so many more for the extra time she took to help a student, a friend, a stranger….

Her dearest Ronnie set out ahead of her, awaiting her arrival where both of them are enjoying a waltz or a polka on the dance floor of heaven.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Mabel Gehri, husband Ronnie, sons Steven and Jason, brother Ben Gehri, sister Fern Talg, and sister Joyce Stetler Chase.

Janet is survived by daughter Julie and son Brian of Wonewoc, step son Roger (Macky) McAllister of Clinton, ME and three grandchildren, Jilli, Gunner, and Josie of Clinton, ME. Sister Violet Leist Lancaster of Temperance, MI. Brothers, Virgil (Vera) Gehri and John (Audrey) Gehri of Wonewoc. Numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special friends and care givers, Cathy Maurer and Anna Schmitz who gave Mom their time, their love and kept her safe.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery and luncheon in the St. Paul's Church basement. Friends may call at Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday November 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Wonewoc–Center Schools Education Scholarship in memory of Janet Ott.

