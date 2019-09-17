James "Jim" R. Thompson

James "Jim" Thompson, 87, of Preston, MN died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Traditions Assisted Living in Preston.

Jim was born to Elmer and Aurelia (Krause) Thompson on November 19, 1931. He graduated from Preston High School. Jim married Joyce Ericson on January 8, 1966. They were later divorced. Jim farmed in rural Preston for several years. He retired in 1998 due to having a stroke. Sadly, his life was forever changed. He had a love for his farm, horses, dogs and hunting.

Survivors include his daughters Vicki (Rod) Jorgenson of Kasson,Karen Koens of Apple Valley, 3 grandsons Tyler, Trent, and Taylor Koens of Apple Valley, sister-in-law Shirley Thompson of Spring Valley and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jean Lawrence and Shirley Freiheit, brother Bud Thompson, and granddaughter Bailey Koens.

Visitation will be held at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Preston on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 12:30-2:00 PM.

The family would like to thank Traditions of Preston for taking wonderful care of Jim.

